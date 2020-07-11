US Approves Possible Sale of $250Mln in Spy Aircraft Equipment to S. Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The US State Department approved a tentative sale of services and equipment needed to upgrade the nation's "Peace Krypton" reconnaissance aircraft for $250 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"Included are Ground System Modernization (GSM) and sustainment of Prime Mission Equipment (PME); Field Service Representatives (FSR); minor modifications and upgrades; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); spares and repair and return of parts; publications and technical documentation.

.. and other related elements of logistics and program support," the release said on Friday. "The estimated total program cost is $250 million."

The proposed sale will improve Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by supporting operation of its fleet of Peace Krypton aircraft and enabling continued Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability with the United States, the release added.

South Korea's Peace Krypton is based on Raytheon's Hawker 800, a mid-size corporate aircraft militarized for tactical and intelligence use.