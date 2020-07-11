UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves Possible Sale Of $250Mln In Spy Aircraft Equipment To S. Korea - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Approves Possible Sale of $250Mln in Spy Aircraft Equipment to S. Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The US State Department approved a tentative sale of services and equipment needed to upgrade the nation's "Peace Krypton" reconnaissance aircraft for $250 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"Included are Ground System Modernization (GSM) and sustainment of Prime Mission Equipment (PME); Field Service Representatives (FSR); minor modifications and upgrades; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); spares and repair and return of parts; publications and technical documentation.

.. and other related elements of logistics and program support," the release said on Friday. "The estimated total program cost is $250 million."

The proposed sale will improve Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by supporting operation of its fleet of Peace Krypton aircraft and enabling continued Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability with the United States, the release added.

South Korea's Peace Krypton is based on Raytheon's Hawker 800, a mid-size corporate aircraft militarized for tactical and intelligence use.

Related Topics

Sale United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

4 hours ago

UN expert asks India to end its repressive measure ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.