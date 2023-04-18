UrduPoint.com

US Approves Potential $259Mln Sale Of F-16 Equipment, Services To Turkey - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Approves Potential $259Mln Sale of F-16 Equipment, Services to Turkey - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US State Department approved a possible foreign military sale of equipment and services to upgrade Turkey's fleet of F-16 aircraft for $259 million, a Pentagon agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Türkiye of defense articles and services to support upgrading its current fleet of F-16 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $259 million," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Monday.

The sale, contracted through Lockheed Martin, would include system upgrades, classified and unclassified software assistance, support equipment, spare parts, and logistical support, among other services and materials, according to the release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today, the release added.

