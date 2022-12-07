US Approves Potential $3.75Bln Sale of Abrams Battle Tanks to Poland - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States approved a possible $3.75 billion sale of 116 Abrams battle tanks and related equipment to Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.

75 billion," DSCA said in a press release. "The Government of Poland has requested to buy one hundred sixteen (116) M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks."

In addition, Poland has requested 12 Hercules combat recovery vehicles, eight Joint Assault Bridges, six command vehicles, 26 high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV), 26 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and other equipment, according to the release.