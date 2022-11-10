US Approves Potential $385Mln Sale of Joint Standoff Weapons to Oman - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United States approved a possible $385 million sale of 48 Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW) and other related equipment to Oman, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Oman of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment for an estimated cost of $385 million," the DSCA said in a press release. "The Government of Oman has requested to buy forty-eight (48) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons.

"

The JSOW uses a GPS navigation system with an imaging infrared seeker that can identify and track targets autonomously, according to defense and aerospace company Raytheon, which will be the principal contractor for the sale.

The air-to-surface JSOW missile weighs 1,000 Pounds and is effective against high-value land targets at ranges greater than 70 nautical miles, day or night, and in adverse weather conditions, Raytheon said.

This weapon is in service in a number of countries, including Taiwan, Poland, Finland, Canada, Australia, Turkey and Singapore.

