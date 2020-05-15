UrduPoint.com
US Approves Preliminary Design For Future Long-Range Nuclear Deterrent - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:21 PM

The US military approved the preliminary design of a new Northrop Grumman ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile, the Air Force said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US military approved the preliminary design of a new Northrop Grumman ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile, the Air Force said in a statement on Friday.

"The Air Force reviewed Northrop Grumman's preliminary design for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent... advancing the program toward its next milestone and acquisition phase," the Air Force said in a statement.

The Air Force anticipates entering the next phase and awarding the engineering and development contract before the end of the fiscal year (September 30, 2020).

Although the United States has reduced the number of nuclear warheads deployed on its long-range missiles and bombers, consistent with the terms of the 2010 New START Treaty, the US is also developing new delivery systems for deployment over the next 10-30 years, according to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service.

