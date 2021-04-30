UrduPoint.com
US Approves Proposed $1.685Bln Sale Of Heavy Armored Combat Systems To Australia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Approves Proposed $1.685Bln Sale of Heavy Armored Combat Systems to Australia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US State Department has given its approval to a proposed plan to sell approximately $1.685 billion worth of heavy armored combat systems, including tanks and other armored vehicles, to the Australian military, according to an announcement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Heavy Armored Combat Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.685 billion," the DSCA said.

The proposed sale, which has been sent to Congress for further approval, includes 160 M1A1 Tank structures that will be used to produce 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks, in addition to 29 M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles, 18 M1074 Joint Assault Bridges, six M88A2 Hercules Combat Recovery Vehicles, and 122 AGT1500 gas turbine engines.

The equipment is intended to help Australia meet current and future threats by enhancing the lethality, survivability, and interoperability of their forces, as well as helping the US support its own foreign policy and national security objectives in the region, the agency said.

Furthermore, the State Department also approved a proposed sale of $259 million worth of Chinook helicopters and related equipment on Thursday.

Whereas the heavy armored combat systems will be provided by US contractors, the helicopters will be taken from US Army stock. At the same time, the DSCA statement emphasized that the sales would in no way impact US defense readiness.

