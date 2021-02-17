UrduPoint.com
US Approves Proposed $197Mln Sale Of 168 Airframe Missiles To Egypt - Defense Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

US Approves Proposed $197Mln Sale of 168 Airframe Missiles to Egypt - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The State Department signed off on a proposed sale of 168 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 Tactical Missiles to Egypt in a deal valued at $197 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The Government of Egypt has requested to buy up to one hundred sixty-eight (168) RIM‘116C Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 tactical missiles," DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA explained $197 million deal includes technical documentation; US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.

The proposed sale will support the Egyptian Navy's Fast Missile Craft ships and provide significantly enhanced area defense capabilities over Egypt's coastal areas and approaches to the Suez Canal, the release added.

The supersonic RAM system is designed to protect ships by destroying incoming enemy missiles, and is currently deployed on 165 ships in 11 nations, according to manufacturer Raytheon.

More Stories From World

