US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The Biden administration is authorizing renewed military operations in Somalia in order to combat the growing threat of the Al-Shabaab terror group (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), a senior administration official said on Monday.

"President Biden has approved a request from the Department of Defense to reposition US forces in East Africa in order to reestablish a small, persistent US military presence in Somalia," the senior official said.

The order authorizes the United States to send hundreds of operators into Somalia to enable a more effective fight against Al-Shabaab, which the US believes is growing its ability to conduct external attacks, according to the official.