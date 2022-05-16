UrduPoint.com

US Approves Renewed Military Action In Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 10:18 PM

US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Official

The Biden administration is authorizing renewed military operations in Somalia in order to combat the growing threat of the Al-Shabaab terror group (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The Biden administration is authorizing renewed military operations in Somalia in order to combat the growing threat of the Al-Shabaab terror group (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), a senior administration official said on Monday.

"President Biden has approved a request from the Department of Defense to reposition US forces in East Africa in order to reestablish a small, persistent US military presence in Somalia," the senior official said.

The order authorizes the United States to send hundreds of operators into Somalia to enable a more effective fight against Al-Shabaab, which the US believes is growing its ability to conduct external attacks, according to the official.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors A ..

Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors After Shooting Leaves 1 Teen De ..

5 seconds ago
 UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops Fr ..

UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant - Spok ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Out ..

Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Outbreak, But UN Ready to Help - ..

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% ..

Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% of GDP - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as ..

Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as Malaysian bikers, foreign tou ..

1 minute ago
 Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prim ..

Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.