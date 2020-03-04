UrduPoint.com
US Approves Sale Of 180 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles To Poland - Defense Security Agency

The US Department of State has approved the sale of 180 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and related equipment in a deal valued at $100 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US Department of State has approved the sale of 180 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and related equipment in a deal valued at $100 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The government of Poland has requested to buy one hundred eighty (180) Javelin missiles and seventy-nine (79) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs)," the release said. "The total estimated program cost is $100 million."

