US Approves Sale of 180 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Poland - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US Department of State has approved the sale of 180 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at $100 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The government of Poland has requested to buy one hundred eighty (180) Javelin missiles and seventy-nine (79) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs)," the release said. "The total estimated program cost is $100 million."

The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally and partner nation which is an important force for peace, political stability, and economic progress in Eastern Europe, the release added.

The Javelin weapon system allows individual service members to eyeball a target, point and fire a missile and then turn their attention elsewhere. The missile's internal guidance system takes over to track and destroy the intended target without any further human input.