US Approves Sale Of 25 Combat Recovery Vehicles To Morocco For $239Mln - Defense Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Approves Sale of 25 Combat Recovery Vehicles to Morocco for $239Mln - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US Department of State approved a potential sale of 25 combat utility recovery vehicles in a deal valued at $239 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The government of Morocco has requested to buy twenty five (25) M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System (HERCULES) vehicles and/or M88A1 long supply HERCULES refurbished vehicles; and twenty-five (25) M2 .50 caliber machine guns," the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated cost is $239.35 million."

Morocco intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces by updating their combat vehicle recovery capability in pace with their armored unit upgrades, according to the release.

