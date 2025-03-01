US Approves Sale Of $3 Bn In Munitions, Bulldozers To Israel
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The United States on Friday announced the approval of the sale of more than $3 billion in munitions, bulldozers and related equipment to Israel, which used American-made weapons to devastating effect in densely populated Gaza.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed off on the sales of $2.04 billion in bomb bodies and warheads, another $675.7 million in other bomb bodies and guidance kits, and $295 million in bulldozers and related equipment, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
Rubio "has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States," DSCA said.
That results in the waiver of the usual requirement that such sales be approved by Congress, it said.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," DSCA added.
The latest weapons transactions come after Washington approved the sales of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel earlier this month.
Israel launched a hugely destructive offensive against Hamas in Gaza in October 2023 in response to an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian group that month.
The war devastated much of Gaza -- a narrow coastal territory on the Mediterranean -- resulting in the displacement of much of its population, but a ceasefire has been in effect since last month, bringing a halt to the deadly conflict and providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas.
In response to concerns over civilian deaths, then-president Joe Biden's administration blocked a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel last year.
But his successor Donald Trump has rolled back that decision, and the sales announced Friday include weapons of that size.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
More Stories From World
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's fight 'matters to us all': Canada PM after Trump-Zelensky spat31 minutes ago
-
Trump-Zelensky shouting match takes world leaders aback as Europe backs Ukraine31 minutes ago
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel32 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges US to reverse ‘severe’ aid cuts to humanitarian programmes32 minutes ago
-
Top envoy says Serb leaders destabilising Bosnia41 minutes ago
-
Burn land or plant trees? Bolivian farmers weigh their options41 minutes ago
-
Gene Hackman had likely been dead nine days when found: sheriff41 minutes ago
-
Trump kicks Zelensky out of White House after shouting match41 minutes ago
-
European allies rally behind Ukraine after White House row41 minutes ago
-
Duplantis on song as he breaks his own pole vault world record41 minutes ago
-
Bayern beat Stuttgart to move a step closer to Bundesliga title41 minutes ago