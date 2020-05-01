US Approves Sale of 6 Apache Attack Helicopters to Philippines - Defense Security Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US State Department has approved a tentative sale of six Apache attack helicopters to the Philippines in a deal valued at $450 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The government of the Philippines has requested to buy six (6) AH-1Z attack helicopters; fourteen (14) T-700 GE 401C engines (12 installed, 2 spares); seven (7) Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation (EGIs) w/Precise Positioning Service (PPS) (6 installed, 1 spare); six (6) AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles; and twenty-six (26) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) all up rounds," the release said. "The estimated cost is $450 million."

The DSCA said in the release that it has notified Congress of the potential sale.

If the deal is finalized, the principal contractors will be Bell Helicopter and General Electric Company, according to the release.