US Approves Sale of Aircraft Defense System to Egypt for $104Mln - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The State Department signed off on a potential $104 million sale of aircraft infrared countermeasures to Egypt plus a separate $64.6 million sale of advanced sniper targeting pods, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in separate announcements.

"The Government of Egypt has requested to buy one (1) AN/AAQ-24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system to protect one (1) Airbus 340-200 Head-of-State aircraft," a DSCA press release said on Tuesday. "The estimated total cost is $104 million.

The self-protection suite will improve the survivability of the Airbus airplane that serves as Egypt's equivalent of US Air Force One, which transports the US president and contractor Northrop Grumman will supply the equipment, the release said.

In a separate release, DSCA said the State Department approved the sale of Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods and related equipment to Egypt for an estimated cost of $65.6 and Lockheed Martin was designated as the Primary contractor, the release added.