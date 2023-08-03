Open Menu

US Approves Sale Of David's Sling Defense System To Finland - Israeli Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US government approved the sale of the Israeli-US David's Sling missile defense system to Finland for about 316 million Euros ($350 million), the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli Defense Ministry expresses its gratitude to the US government for approving the historic deal to sell the system jointly developed by Israel and the US to a third country. After receiving the approval of the US administration, the Ministry of Defense of Israel, the Ministry of Defense of Finland and the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems company will participate in the signing ceremony of a procurement agreement worth approximately 316 million euros," the statement said.

