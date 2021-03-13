UrduPoint.com
US Approves Sale Of Five P-8A Surveillance Aircraft To Germany - Defense Security Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Approves Sale of Five P-8A Surveillance Aircraft to Germany - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The US Department of State has approved the sale of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft to Germany, a US ally in NATO, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in a press release on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of P-8A Aircraft and Associated Support, and related equipment, for an estimated cost of $1.77 billion," the release said. " The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

Germany has requested to buy five P-8A Patrol Aircraft; nine Multifunctional Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems 5 and twelve LN-251 with Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigations Systems, the DSCA explained.

"Also included are commercial engines; Tactical Open Mission Software (TOMS); Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared MX-20HD; AN/ AAQ-2(V) I Acoustic System; AN/APY-10 radar; ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures; NexGen Missile Warning Sensors [and] AN/PRC-117G Manpack radios," the release said.

The sales package will also include Global Positioning Systems 524D precise positioning system; AN/ALQ-213 electronic counter measures; AN/ALE-47 counter measures dispensing systems; AN/UPX IFF interrogators and APX-123A(C) IFF digital transponders, the release added.

