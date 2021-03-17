US Approves Sale of Javelin Missiles to Norway, Training for Netherlands - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US State Department approved the sale of Javelin missiles to Norway and $310 million in pilot training on AH-64 Apache helicopters with The Netherlands, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Norway of [20] Javelin FGM-148 Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $36 million," the release said. "The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The State Department also approved two pilot military training agreements on AH-64 Apache helicopters worth a combined total of $310 million with the Netherlands, the DSCA said in two further press releases.