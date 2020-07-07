UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves Sale Of Single Black Hawk Helicopter To Jordan For $23Mln - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Approves Sale of Single Black Hawk Helicopter to Jordan for $23Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US Department of State has signed off on the proposed sale of a single Black Hawk helicopter to Jordan for $23 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Government of Jordan has requested to buy one (1) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter in standard US Army configuration with standard Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), including two (2) T700-GE-701D engines and one (1) Common Missile Warning System," the release said. "The estimated total cost is $23 million."

The helicopter will join Jordan's Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to transport the nation's royal family, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Sale Buy Family Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

35 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

35 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

50 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

1 hour ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.