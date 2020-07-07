US Approves Sale of Single Black Hawk Helicopter to Jordan for $23Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US Department of State has signed off on the proposed sale of a single Black Hawk helicopter to Jordan for $23 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Government of Jordan has requested to buy one (1) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter in standard US Army configuration with standard Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), including two (2) T700-GE-701D engines and one (1) Common Missile Warning System," the release said. "The estimated total cost is $23 million."

The helicopter will join Jordan's Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to transport the nation's royal family, according to the release.