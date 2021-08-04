UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Approves Sale of Tank-Busting Javelin Missiles to Georgia - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The US State Department has signed off on a proposed sale of shoulder-fired Javelin missiles to the Republic of Georgia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The Government of Georgia has requested to buy eighty-two (82) Javelin FGM-148 Missiles; and forty-six (46) Javelin Command Launch Units (CLU)," DSCA said in a press release.

"The estimated total cost is $30 million."

The proposed sale will improve Georgia's capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its anti-armor capacity, the release said.

