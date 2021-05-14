UrduPoint.com
US Approves Second Jones Act Waiver To Meet Fuel Needs After Colonial Pipeline Hack - DHS

US Approves Second Jones Act Waiver to Meet Fuel Needs After Colonial Pipeline Hack - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The United States has approved a temporary Jones Act waiver for a second company to meet fuel demand following the shutdown of a major pipeline in a cyberattack last week, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson announced in a statement on Friday.

"Today, Secretary Mayorkas approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver request for a second company," the spokesperson said. "This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with interagency partners across the Federal government as part of the whole-of-government response President Biden directed to address the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline shut down."

