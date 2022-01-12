US Approves Transfer of 5 Detainees From Gitmo Including Key al-Qaeda Figure - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Biden administration approved the transfer of another five detainees held in Guantanamo Bay including Guled Hassan Duran, a key figure of the al-Qaeda terror group's (banned in Russia) branch in East Africa, The Washington Post reported.

The report said on Tuesday, citing attorneys, that the five detainees released from US custody are Duran, Moath al-Alwi, Suhail al-Sharabi, Zakaria al-Baidany and Abdulmalik Bajabu. None of the detainees have be charged with a crime.