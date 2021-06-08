US April International Trade Deficit Down 8% to $68.9Bln - Commerce Dept

The US international trade deficit fell by $6.1 billion, or 8.0 percent, from a month earlier to reach $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US international trade deficit fell by $6.1 billion, or 8.0 percent, from a month earlier to reach $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday.

"The deficit decreased from $75 billion in March (revised) to $68.9 billion in April, as exports increased and imports decreased," the BEA said in a statement.

It said exports in April were at $205 billion, some $2.3 billion higher than in March.

Imports were at $273.9 billion, down $3.8 billion from the previous month.

Economists polled by US media had forecast an international trade deficit of $68.7 billion for April, putting the net deficit reported by the BEA virtually on target with expectations.

"The persistent US trade deficit is always negative for GDP but quarter on quarter can add or subtract depending upon and what it does over the three months," economist Greg Michalowski said in a commentary on ForexLive.

The US GDP grew by an annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, after contracting by 3.5 percent for all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.