UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US April International Trade Deficit Down 8% To $68.9Bln - Commerce Dept

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:28 PM

US April International Trade Deficit Down 8% to $68.9Bln - Commerce Dept

The US international trade deficit fell by $6.1 billion, or 8.0 percent, from a month earlier to reach $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US international trade deficit fell by $6.1 billion, or 8.0 percent, from a month earlier to reach $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday.

"The deficit decreased from $75 billion in March (revised) to $68.9 billion in April, as exports increased and imports decreased," the BEA said in a statement.

It said exports in April were at $205 billion, some $2.3 billion higher than in March.

Imports were at $273.9 billion, down $3.8 billion from the previous month.

Economists polled by US media had forecast an international trade deficit of $68.7 billion for April, putting the net deficit reported by the BEA virtually on target with expectations.

"The persistent US trade deficit is always negative for GDP but quarter on quarter can add or subtract depending upon and what it does over the three months," economist Greg Michalowski said in a commentary on ForexLive.

The US GDP grew by an annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, after contracting by 3.5 percent for all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Exports March April 2020 Commerce Media All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims lives of 4 passengers returned fro ..

3 minutes ago

Steps afoot for resolving journalists' issues: Sen ..

3 minutes ago

BIden Welcomes 'Historic' Decision to Uphold Convi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to families of martyr ..

3 minutes ago

Govt issues guidelines for Pfizer vaccine's recipi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.