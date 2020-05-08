US April Jobs Report Shows Need for Quick Passage of Next COVID-19 Relief Package - Pelosi

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US unemployment report for April is showing an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent illustrates the urgency for yet another massive stimulus bill to help state and local governments pay first responders such as police and emergency medical technicians fighting the novel coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Friday.

"Our nation is in the midst of an historic health and economic crisis, and even this record-shattering April jobs report understates the suffering in our nation today.� The dire job losses show the urgent need for a bold CARES 2 package that is equal to the crisis gripping the American people," Pelosi said.

Pelosi pointed out that the new package must provide strong support to state, local and tribal governments who desperately need funds to pay the health care workers, police, fire, transportation, emergency medical services, teachers and other "vital workers" who keep the United States safe and are in danger of losing their jobs.

"It must ensure further support for Americans who are losing their jobs and their health coverage," Pelosi said.

In addition, a CARES 2 act package must commit critical resources to the testing, tracing and treatment we need in order to have a science-based path to safely reopen our country, Pelosi added.

The US has earmarked about $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.

