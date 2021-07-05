US Arctic Convoy Shipments to USSR Played Key Role in Nazi Defeat - WWII Veteran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) US Arctic convoy members fully understood the vital importance of getting arms and food to the Soviet Union in the fight against the Nazis during World War II, American Navy veteran Wallace Leroy Orsund told Sputnik.

During World War II, about 1,400 merchant ships escorted by the US and other allies delivered critical supplies to the Soviet Union under the Lend-Lease program.

"We understood the importance of such support. We knew about the lack of food in the Soviet Union, and I know as a fact that the armament, which we sent, was really in need because you were in a war," said Orsund, who participated in one Arctic convoy in the summer of 1943. "I know that these convoys made a difference in defeating the Germans."

Orsund, now 97, was born in the state of North Dakota, but both of his parents had Norwegian roots. He was only 17 years old when he enlisted in the US Navy in 1941.

After boot camp in Texas, he served on the USS Texas until August 1942, when he joined the famous USS Alabama, which received nine Battle stars during World War II. From May to August 1943, Alabama joined other Navy and merchant marine ships in the Arctic convoy to the USSR.

"When we took off from Scapa Flow, there were a lot of merchant ships loaded down with supplies for Murmansk," Orsund said. "Second or third day after we left Scapa Flow, we joined up with another convoy - it was huge, as we could see, it was ship after ship after ship."

It is an irony of fate that the Nazis attacked the convoy for the first time when it was near Norway's shore. Orsund was on duty that time and saw how the German reconnaissance plane flew over the ships.

"We opened fire, it was 5 miles away, and we got them," he said.

The veteran does not remember how many ships the Nazis destroyed, but recalled how the allies' destroyer appeared just near the USS Alabama and began throwing depth charges.

"That means that German submarines were close to us," he noted.

Despite all this Orsund said "I was never scared."

Asked about cargo the convoy brought to the Soviet Union, Orsund mentioned "tanks after tanks after tanks" along with food supplies.

When it arrived to Murmansk, the USS Alabama stayed out of the port, which simply had no space to accept such a big battleship. It was patrolling the surrounding area in case the Germans attacked.

The veteran recalled how the Soviet boat appeared near their ship: "I said: 'Hi guys, we have cigarettes over there.' We threw them cigarettes - package after package. Finally, one guy came back with a box, and it was full of cigars. I do not think I was seeing cigars before that."

WHEN WAR WAS OVER, WE CRIED 'PEACE! PEACE!'

After that visit to Murmansk, Orsund never came back to Russia, but had several other war assignments and participated in different battles.

This included the aerial part of the Battle of the Philippine Sea in June 1944, also known as the Great Marianas Turkey Shoot, when the Japanese flew over them, he said.

"That lasted three days and three nights," Orsund said. "When it was all over, we had shut down 372 airplanes."

When Japan capitulated, Orsund was just 100 miles from Tokyo.

"There was an announcement that the war was over. I was 21-years-old, and I was really happy after years of fighting. We cried "Peace! Peace! Peace!" he said with tears in his voice.

PROUD TO BE PART OF ARCTIC CONVOYS

Orsund said he understands the importance of convoy allies sent to the Soviet Union. He could not even guess how many tanks and other supplies Russia received that way.

"I am proud to be a part of that," he said.

In 2020, the Russian Government awarded about 20 US participants of Arctic convoys, including Orsund, with the special Medal of Ushakov for bravery and courage in naval operations.

"I really love the medal," the veteran said.

He expressed regret that most everyday Americans know nothing about Arctic convoys.

"Before, people studied World War II at school, but they do not even study it now. The convoys and things like that were not even mentioned," Orsund said. "I have no explanation why. It is very much a pity."