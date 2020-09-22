UrduPoint.com
US Arctic Coordinator DeHart Begins 3-Week Visit To Northern Europe - State Dept.

Tue 22nd September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US Coordinator for the Arctic James DeHart is conducting a three-week visit to Northern Europe to advance the interests of the United States in the region, the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Coordinator DeHart will engage in consultations with Arctic partners to further develop our balanced approach in the region and advance US interests in the areas of security, economic growth, environmental stewardship, energy, and support for indigenous communities," the statement said.

The State Department said DeHart is scheduled to visit Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Greenland from September 22 until October 12.

The US coordinator plans to discuss with his partners strengthening transparency and good governance as well as ensuring a rules-based order in the region through engagement in the Arctic Council, the State Department added.

