US, Argentina Host Workshop on Hezbollah Terror Threat in Western Hemisphere - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A two-day workshop in Buenos Aires hosted by Argentina and the United States, with participants from throughout South America, sought ways to counter Hezbollah fundraising and other terror-related activities by the Lebanese-based terrorist group in the Americas, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The workshop focused on Hezbollah's modus operandi globally and its terrorist and criminal infrastructure and activities in the Americas," the release said. "Participants discussed various techniques to constrain and counter the group's illicit activities, including the financial and law enforcement tools available to identify, investigate and prosecute Hezbollah's global support and facilitation networks.

"

The June 11-12 workshop in the Argentine capital included police, prosecutors and financial practitioners from Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru, as well as representatives from the international police agency Ameripol.

The workshop was held in advance of the upcoming Western Hemisphere ministerial that the government of Argentina will host on July 19 in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Hezbollah attack on the Mutual Israelite Association of Argentina (known by its acronym AMIA) community center in Buenos Aires.

The 1994 attack killed 85 people and injured hundreds. Prosecutors blamed the bombing on Iran, which has denied involvement and refused to turn over suspects.