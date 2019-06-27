UrduPoint.com
US, Argentina Sign Protocol To Modernize Air Transport Services Deal - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States and Argentina have signed a protocol to update the 1985 Air Transport Services accord between the two nations, the State Department announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Argentine Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich signed a Protocol of Amendment that modernizes the 1985 Air Transport Services Agreement between the United States and Argentina," the release said. "Conclusion of the Protocol demonstrates the close and cooperative relationship between the United States and the Argentine Republic.

 By facilitating greater air travel and commerce, it also expands our two countries' already strong commercial and economic ties."

The State Department said the modernization of the agreement would be advantageous for airlines, aviation workers, travelers, businesses, shippers, airports and localities.

The Protocol's provisions entered into force Wednesday, it added.

