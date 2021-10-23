UrduPoint.com

US, Argentine Diplomats Discuss Regional Security, Nuclear Cooperation - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Argentina's Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz to discuss climate change, regional security, and civil nuclear cooperation, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Argentina's Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Béliz today in Washington, D.C. to advance important aspects of our bilateral relationship. They discussed shared goals for democracy in the hemisphere, addressing the climate crisis, strengthening collaboration on regional security, and civil nuclear cooperation," Price said in a press release.

Argentina has also been negotiating nuclear cooperation with Russia. In January 2018, Moscow and Buenos Aires signed a memorandum of understanding on uranium mining in Argentina. In late 2018, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Argentina had invited the corporation to join a uranium mining project in the South American country and share its technologies with Buenos Aires.

The memorandum envisages bilateral cooperation on uranium mining with the use of the in-situ leaching method. The investments are to reach $250 million.

