US Armament Supplies to Ukraine Increasing - Russian Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that armament supplies from the US to Ukraine are increasing.

"The armament coming to Ukraine (from the US) is more and more expanding: the Stinger, the Javelin, even our Mi-17 got there," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Antonov added that "all the time it is said that it is defensive armament..."