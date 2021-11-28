UrduPoint.com

US Armament Supplies To Ukraine Increasing - Russian Ambassador To US

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Armament Supplies to Ukraine Increasing - Russian Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that armament supplies from the US to Ukraine are increasing.

"The armament coming to Ukraine (from the US) is more and more expanding: the Stinger, the Javelin, even our Mi-17 got there," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Antonov added that "all the time it is said that it is defensive armament..."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States YouTube All From

Recent Stories

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

26 minutes ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

15 minutes ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

20 minutes ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

20 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.