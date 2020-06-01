US Armed Forces Approaching 10,000 Reported Novel Coronavirus Cases - Pentagon

The US armed forces are approaching 10,000 reported cases of novel coronavirus, but more than half of them have already recovered and the death toll from the COVID-19 disease has remained level at 36, the Department of Defense said in a fact sheet on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The US armed forces are approaching 10,000 reported cases of novel coronavirus, but more than half of them have already recovered and the death toll from the COVID-19 disease has remained level at 36, the Department of Defense said in a fact sheet on Monday.

Total cases of the novel coronavirus reported among military personnel, civilian employees, contractors and family members were 9,885 of whom 5,508 were already recovered, the Defense Department said.

The Navy continued to report the highest number of cases of any of the US armed services with 2,477 while the Army was second with 1,543 cases and the National Guard third reporting 1,346 cases, the fact sheet said.

The Air Force reported 626 cases and the Marine Corps 571 cases, while only 448 people in the overall total remained hospitalized, the fact sheet added.