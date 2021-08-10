US Armed Forces Are in Syria Illegally - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US military has no legal grounds for staying in Syria, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"The fact is that the US Armed Forces are in Syria illegally," the diplomatic mission said on Twitter.

In this way the embassy commented on the post of US-led international coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto, who wrote that the US military has a mandate to stay in Syria, referring to a UN Security Council resolution.

For its part, the Russian Embassy called this interpretation of the Security Council document "ridiculous" and urged Marotto to carefully study the text of the resolution.