UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Armed Forces, Employees Report More Than 8,100 Cases Of COVID-19 - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

US Armed Forces, Employees Report More Than 8,100 Cases of COVID-19 - Pentagon

The US armed forces, families, contractors and other civilian personnel have reported a total of 8,130 cases of the COVID-19 virus with 3,525 recovered, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US armed forces, families, contractors and other civilian personnel have reported a total of 8,130 cases of the COVID-19 virus with 3,525 recovered, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

The total death toll remained at 27, the Defense Department added.

The US Navy still reported more cases of COVID-19 than any other service with 2,166 and the Army was second with 1,128 cases. The National Guard recorded 1,043 cases, the Marine Corps 470 cases and the Air Force 430 cases, the fact sheet said.

US Northern Command has deployed 2,273 medical personnel to aid with the crisis, with almost 800 still deployed in New York City, the Defense Department said. 47,000 US National Guard are also supporting the efforts at the direction of each state's governor, the sheet added.

Related Topics

Army Governor New York

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.