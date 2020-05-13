US Armed Forces, Employees Report More Than 8,100 Cases of COVID-19 - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US armed forces, families, contractors and other civilian personnel have reported a total of 8,130 cases of the COVID-19 virus with 3,525 recovered, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

The total death toll remained at 27, the Defense Department added.

The US Navy still reported more cases of COVID-19 than any other service with 2,166 and the Army was second with 1,128 cases. The National Guard recorded 1,043 cases, the Marine Corps 470 cases and the Air Force 430 cases, the fact sheet said.

US Northern Command has deployed 2,273 medical personnel to aid with the crisis, with almost 800 still deployed in New York City, the Defense Department said. 47,000 US National Guard are also supporting the efforts at the direction of each state's governor, the sheet added.