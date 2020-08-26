US Armed Forces 'Need to be Good at IT and We Are Not' - Air Force Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The US armed forces needed to upgrade their general Information technology (IT) capabilities because they still lacked sufficient widespread aptitude in the field, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper told a podcast.

"We've got to be good at IT and we're not: I don't see any way around it," Roper said in the event for the Advanced Battle Management family of Systems (ABMS) on Tuesday.

Roper said the Air Force was going to be carrying out exercises practicing defending key US targets with hypervelocity weapons.

"We are going to be simulating attacks on critical infrastructure with a hypervelocity weapons system protecting highly critical assets with a deep magazine," Roper said.

The future of war was evolving with such advanced technology that rapid speed of decision-making and the development of operational constructs that thrived on uncertainty were essential to create the most responsive kill chain, Roper added.