UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Armed Forces 'Need To Be Good At IT And We Are Not' - Air Force Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Armed Forces 'Need to be Good at IT and We Are Not' - Air Force Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The US armed forces needed to upgrade their general Information technology (IT) capabilities because they still lacked sufficient widespread aptitude in the field, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper told a podcast.

"We've got to be good at IT and we're not: I don't see any way around it," Roper said in the event for the Advanced Battle Management family of Systems (ABMS) on Tuesday.

Roper said the Air Force was going to be carrying out exercises practicing defending key US targets with hypervelocity weapons.

"We are going to be simulating attacks on critical infrastructure with a hypervelocity weapons system protecting highly critical assets with a deep magazine," Roper said.

The future of war was evolving with such advanced technology that rapid speed of decision-making and the development of operational constructs that thrived on uncertainty were essential to create the most responsive kill chain, Roper added.

Related Topics

Technology Family Event

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

1 hour ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

1 hour ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

3 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.