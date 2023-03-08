UrduPoint.com

US Armed Forces Not Funding Readiness In Arctic Regions - NORTHCOM Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:33 PM

The US armed forces have not funded their strategies for readiness and integrated cooperation in the Arctic regions, Northern Command (NORTHCOM) head Gen. James VanHerck said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

"I am less confident there (the Arctic) that the services are organized.

They all have strategies, they have not funded those strategies," VanHerck told the US House Armed Services Committee.

The Arctic regions cover 52% of the NORTHCOM area of responsibilities, VanHerck also said.

Congress and the Defense Department needed to ensure that US military forces were trained and equipped to operate day to day in the Arctic, VanHerck added.

