UrduPoint.com

US Armed Forces Order 106Mln More COVID-19 Testing Kits From IHealth - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Armed Forces Order 106Mln More COVID-19 Testing Kits From iHealth - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The US military awarded a contract to iHealth Lab to purchase more than 104 million COVID-19 Antigen over-the-counter test kits in support of President Joe Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday.

"On January 26, 2022, the Department of Defense in coordination with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a contract modification to iHealth Lab Inc.

, located in Mountain View, California, to procure an additional 104,166,665 over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits," the release stated.

The new contract will support the president's plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Defense Department said.

The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation, the Defense Department said.

Related Topics

Pentagon January Million

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

35 minutes ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

35 minutes ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

35 minutes ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

35 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

1 hour ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>