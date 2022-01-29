US Armed Forces Order 106Mln More COVID-19 Testing Kits From iHealth - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The US military awarded a contract to iHealth Lab to purchase more than 104 million COVID-19 Antigen over-the-counter test kits in support of President Joe Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday.

"On January 26, 2022, the Department of Defense in coordination with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a contract modification to iHealth Lab Inc.

, located in Mountain View, California, to procure an additional 104,166,665 over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits," the release stated.

The new contract will support the president's plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Defense Department said.

The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation, the Defense Department said.