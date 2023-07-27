US Armed Forces Order $490Mln Package to Fix More Deficiencies in F-35 Fighters - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received nearly $490 million US Navy contract extension to provide product engineering, retrofits and engineering changes on F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to correct deficiencies, the US Department of Defense said Wednesday.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (of) Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $489,464,143 modification ... order ...

to procure various material mod kits, special test/tooling equipment, as well as ... product engineering," the Department of Defense said in a press release.

The new equipment will be used to retrofit and modify engineering change proposal efforts on F-35 aircraft to correct aircraft deficiencies and upgrade F-35 aircraft with the Technology Refresh Three package, the Defense Department said.

The packages will be provided for F-35s operated by the US Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the statement read.