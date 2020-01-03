US Armed Forces Put on High Alert After Killing Senior Iranian Commander - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The US Armed Forces have been put on high alert after Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, had been killed by the US strikes in Baghdad, the Fox news broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."