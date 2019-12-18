US Armed Forces Tracking Russian Ship Viktor Leonov - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US armed forces are monitoring the movements of the Russian intelligence ship Viktor Leonov, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

"NORAD and USNORTHCOM [US Northern Command] closely track vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels such as the Russian ship VICTOR LEONOV, in our [area of responsibility]," NORAD said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

"We are aware of Russia's naval activities, including the deployment of these intelligence collection ships in the region."

US media reported on Monday that Viktor Leonov was operating in international waters off the southeastern coast of the United States.