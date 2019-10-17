UrduPoint.com
US Armed Services Senators Urge Trump To Reverse Syria Withdrawal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

US Armed Services Senators Urge Trump to Reverse Syria Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) President Donald Trump should reassess his decision to end military support for Syria's Kurds following the Turkish invasion of the area, five US senators who sit on a key security panel said in a letter on Thursday.

"We write to you as bipartisan members of the Senate Armed Services Committee to implore you to reconsider the current strategy in regards to the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria," Senators Joe Manchin, Doug Jones, Martha McSally, Angus King and Dan Sullivan told Trump.

The senators also said that the Kurds have already been forced to align themselves with Russia and the Syrian government as a result of Trump's decision.

On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence after meeting with Turkish leaders announced that a deal had been struck that stipulated the United States would withdraw Kurdish fighters form north Syria in exchange for a ceasefire.

Trump has argued that a US military presence is not needed in Syria and the plight of the Kurds is not Washington's problem. The US president during a press conference on Wednesday said that a faction among the Kurdish fighters represent a bigger terrorist threat than the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

