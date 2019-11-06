UrduPoint.com
US Armenian Genocide Resolution Politicized Act- Turkey Presidential Policy Council Member

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkey is not concerned with the recent US House of Representatives sanctions bill and considers the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian genocide a politically motivated act, Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nursin Atesoglu Guney told Sputnik.

On October 29, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War I as genocide.

"We reject it as it is very politicized," Guney said. "We are dealing with a very divided country - the United States - now. Each branch of government is saying something different: [President Donald] Trump is saying one thing, Congress is saying another, the Pentagon is saying another. They don't have a holistic conduct of foreign policy at all. So, this is one of the results of what is happening."

Guney noted that polls indicate 90 percent of Turks do not recognize the death of Armenians during World War I as genocide.

Moreover, Guney said she believes the US House resolution came in response to the US-Turkey deal on Syria for which the US lawmakers decided to punish Ankara.

"They wanted to deter us by issuing these politicized highly prejudiced acts, but they cannot," Guney said. "They have not learnt this yet. There are things that Turkey will go ahead and will not care about. This genocide bill was not acceptable. We said that they should go and search for historical materials... It's not a binding decision after all, but it's certainly a politicized act."

The House of Representatives also adopted on October 29 a bill of sanctions against Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"We don't care [about the sanctions threat], we are ready for it. We're ready to suffer if necessary, if it's going to come," Guney said. "The Turkish people are ready, because we have only one country, one homeland that has to be protected."

Guney pointed out that the US Congress wanted to stop Turkey from going along with Russia and hinder its legitimate operation in Syria, but said such acts will not help.

The Turkish people, about 90 percent, are fully supporting the Syrian operation that we've made so far as well as the S-400 purchase, Guney added.

