US Arms Control Chief to Visit Brussels, London for Talks on Risk Reduction - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart will visit Brussels, London and Geneva from February 28 to March 3 for talks with officials on arms control and risk reduction, the State Department said in a statement.

"From February 28-March 3, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, London, UK, and Geneva, Switzerland," the statement said on Monday.

In Brussels, Stewart will brief NATO allies on key arms control issues, the statement said.

In London, Stewart will participate in talks at Wilton Park on strategic risk reduction, the statement also said.

Stewart will then hold a series of bilateral meetings in Geneva on the margins of the Conference on Disarmament's High Level Segment, the statement added.