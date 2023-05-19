UrduPoint.com

US Arms Control Chief To Visit Europe For Talks On Nuclear Policy - State Department

US Assistant Secretary for Arms Control Mallory Stewart will travel to three European countries next week for talks on nuclear policy, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US Assistant Secretary for Arms Control Mallory Stewart will travel to three European countries next week for talks on nuclear policy, the US State Department said on Friday.

"From May 22-26, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to London, United Kingdom; Geneva, Switzerland; and Brussels, Belgium," the State Department said in a statement.

In London, Stewart will hold a series of bilateral meetings with UK counterparts and attend the European Trilateral Track 2 Nuclear Dialogues, the statement said.

Stewart will then travel to Geneva to deliver remarks to the Conference on Disarmament and hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with conference officials, the statement said. Stewart will also participate in briefings with members of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, the statement said.

Lastly, Stewart will attend briefings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the statement said.

