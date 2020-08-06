UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Control Envoy Billingslea Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Russia's Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Arms Control Envoy Billingslea Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Russia's Ryabkov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that he had a "good conversation" with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier in the day.

"Good conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Ryabkov, assessing the progress of our working groups," Billingslea said via Twitter. "We agreed to meet with our senior delegations in Vienna in the very near future."

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vienna Progress

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

17 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

51 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

Two killed, three injure in Sibi firing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.