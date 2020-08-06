WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that he had a "good conversation" with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier in the day.

"Good conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Ryabkov, assessing the progress of our working groups," Billingslea said via Twitter. "We agreed to meet with our senior delegations in Vienna in the very near future."