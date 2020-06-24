UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Control Envoy Briefs NATO On Russia-US Talks In Vienna - Ambassador Hutchison

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

US Arms Control Envoy Briefs NATO on Russia-US Talks in Vienna - Ambassador Hutchison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea briefed NATO on his talks with Russia in Vienna, Washington's Ambassador to the alliance, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said on Wednesday.

"I was pleased to welcome @USArmsControl  Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea to @NATO HQ today to consult & brief our Allies on the latest developments in #armscontrol negotiations in #Vienna. America remains committed to effective arms control that advances Allied security," Hutchison said in a tweet.

On Monday, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held marathon talks on the extension of the New START treaty, the last bilateral pact limiting their countries' nuclear arsenals.

Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that the next round of talks may be held in late July or early August.

Russia wants the current deal to be extended by another five years, while the US insists on trilaterizing the pact to include China, which has rejected the invitation to join.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Washington Nuclear Vienna Marathon Alliance May July August

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

18 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

33 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.