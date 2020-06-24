US Arms Control Envoy Briefs NATO on Russia-US Talks in Vienna - Ambassador Hutchison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea briefed NATO on his talks with Russia in Vienna, Washington's Ambassador to the alliance, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said on Wednesday.

"I was pleased to welcome @USArmsControl Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea to @NATO HQ today to consult & brief our Allies on the latest developments in #armscontrol negotiations in #Vienna. America remains committed to effective arms control that advances Allied security," Hutchison said in a tweet.

On Monday, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held marathon talks on the extension of the New START treaty, the last bilateral pact limiting their countries' nuclear arsenals.

Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that the next round of talks may be held in late July or early August.

Russia wants the current deal to be extended by another five years, while the US insists on trilaterizing the pact to include China, which has rejected the invitation to join.