US Arms Control Envoy Discusses China With S. Korean Envoy Lee - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that he has discussed a range of security issues, including China, with South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-Hyuck.

"Excellent discussion with [South Korean] Ambassador on a wide range of security issues, especially those caused by communist China," Billingslea said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Billingslea highlighted the importance that South Korea is a close military ally of the United States and said he looks forward to future discussions in Seoul.

Billingslea has recently been engaged in arms control negotiations with his Russian counterparts, but has emphasized the need to include China in the talks to keep Beijing's rapid nuclear weapons development in check.