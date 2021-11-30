UrduPoint.com

US Arms Control Envoy Heads To Europe For Talks On Non-Proliferation, NATO - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins will travel to Europe on December 1-8 for talks on issues including non-proliferation and NATO security, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Under Secretary Jenkins will attend the P5 Principals Conference Meeting in Paris, France, on December 1-3 to discuss key nonproliferation and disarmament issues in advance of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference. She will then visit Brussels, Belgium, on December 5-7 to participate virtually in the 2021 EU Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Conference and to hold consultations with NATO Allies on several issues, including current and emerging threats to Alliance security," the State Department said in a media note.

