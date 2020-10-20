UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Control Envoy Previews US Intel On China, Russia With NATO Allies - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Arms Control Envoy Previews US Intel on China, Russia With NATO Allies - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea in a statement on Monday said he updated NATO allies on the status of negotiations with Moscow and showed them new intelligence on Russia and China.

"Updates NATO allies on the status of negotiations with Russia, including my conversation this morning with DFM [Sergey] Ryabkov," Billingslea said in the statement. "Also, previewed new intelligence on both Russia and China that the US will share with the NAC [North Atlantic Council] tomorrow."

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the bilateral arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of the arms control during this period.

Putin said that a world without the New START treaty would represent a full-blown threat.

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Russia's proposal was "a non-starter." The United States had earlier suggested extending the treaty for one year if Moscow and Washington froze the number of their nuclear warheads for that period.

The United States abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in August 2019. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last major arms control deal between the US and Russia, expires on February 5, 2021.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February August 2019 All Share

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

53 minutes ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

53 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

1 hour ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.