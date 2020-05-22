UrduPoint.com
US Arms Control Envoy Says Finalizing Plans For Talks With Russian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Arms Control Envoy Says Finalizing Plans for Talks With Russian Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsea on Thursday said that he is working with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on plans to meet as soon as possible.

"I discussed arms control with my Russian counterpart days ago," he said during a virtual conference at the Hudson Institute.

"We are working on details of the meeting and we settled on the venue."

The envoy said he wanted to meet with his Russian counterpart as soon as possible. The comment came shortly after the US announced it was withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, an arms control pact that allows for unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the territories of the 34 party states.

