US Arms Control Envoy Says New START Talks May Resume If Russia 'Acts in Good Faith'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Negotiations on a successor treaty to New START may resume as soon as Russia demonstrates its readiness to "act in good faith," US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins told Sputnik.

"We are not having conversations right now, but there is always a possibility.

It just depends on whether Russia acts in good faith. I think the President made it very clear that it would depend on Russia acting in good faith," Jenkins said on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency conference.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the only remaining nuclear arms treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. New START is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.