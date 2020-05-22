US Arms Control Envoy Says Too Early to Speculate About Extending New START Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsea said Thursday that it is too early to speculate on extending the New START Treaty.

"I am not going to speculate on that," Billigsea said during a virtual conversation hosted by Hudson Institute. "It is [a] very early stage in the negotiations."

US envoy noted that all parties have enough time to look at the full range of options related to that treaty.