UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Control Envoy Says Too Early To Speculate About Extending New START Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Arms Control Envoy Says Too Early to Speculate About Extending New START Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for arms control Marshall Billingsea said Thursday that it is too early to speculate on extending the New START Treaty.

"I am not going to speculate on that," Billigsea said during a virtual conversation hosted by Hudson Institute. "It is [a] very early stage in the negotiations."

US envoy noted that all parties have enough time to look at the full range of options related to that treaty.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

24 minutes ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

24 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.